Japan consumer mood improves in August
September 10, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan consumer mood improves in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
improved in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday,
but the outlook remained uncertain due to worries about the
economy.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.5 in August, up f rom
39.7 in July.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    Following is a comparison with previous months:
                         AUG     JULY    JUNE     MAY 
 General households      40.5    39.7    40.4    40.7
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)

