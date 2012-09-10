Japan consumer mood improves in August

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence improved in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, but the outlook remained uncertain due to worries about the economy. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.5 in August, up f rom 39.7 in July. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: AUG JULY JUNE MAY General households 40.5 39.7 40.4 40.7 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)