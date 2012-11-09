Japan consumer mood worsens in October

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence deteriorated in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, in a sign that economic uncertainty weighed on sentiment. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.7 in October, down from 40.1 in September. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: OCT SEPT AUG JULY General households 39.7 40.1 40.5 39.7 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)