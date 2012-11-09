FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer mood worsens in October
November 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Japan consumer mood worsens in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
deteriorated in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Friday, in a sign that economic uncertainty weighed on
sentiment.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.7 in October, down
from 40.1 in September.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    
    Following is a comparison with previous months:
                        OCT      SEPT      AUG       JULY
 General households     39.7     40.1      40.5      39.7
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with 
two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

