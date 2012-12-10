CORRECTED-Japan consumer mood worsens in November

(Corrects headline to show consumer sentiment worsened, not improved) TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence worsened in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, in a sign the economic decline damaged consumer sentiment. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.4 in November, down from 39.7 in October. The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on consumer sentiment, saying there were signs of weakness. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: NOV OCT SEPT AUG General households 39.4 39.7 40.1 40.5 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people. For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)