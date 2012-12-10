FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan consumer mood worsens in November
December 10, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Japan consumer mood worsens in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show consumer sentiment worsened, not
improved)
    TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
worsened in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday,
in a sign the economic decline damaged consumer sentiment.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.4 in November, down
from 39.7 in October.
    The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on consumer sentiment,
saying there were signs of weakness.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    
    Following is a comparison with previous months:
                        NOV      OCT      SEPT       AUG 
 General households     39.4     39.7     40.1      40.5
    
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.
    For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:
    here

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
