Japan consumer confidence worsens in December - govt

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence worsened in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumers remain cautious about the outlook for the economy. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.2 in December, down from 39.4 in November. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: DEC NOV OCT SEPT General households 39.2 39.4 39.7 40.1 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)