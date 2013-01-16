FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer confidence worsens in December - govt
#Market News
January 16, 2013

Japan consumer confidence worsens in December - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
worsened in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Wednesday, suggesting consumers remain cautious about the
outlook for the economy.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.2 in December,
down from 39.4 in November.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.    
    Following is a comparison with previous months:
                         DEC     NOV      OCT     SEPT 
 General households      39.2    39.4     39.7    40.1
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with 
two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

