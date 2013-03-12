FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer mood improves in February -govt
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan consumer mood improves in February -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
improved in February, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting the country's economic recovery is gradually
broadening to wider areas. 
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 44.3 in February, up
from 43.3 in January.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
