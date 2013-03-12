Japan consumer mood improves in February -govt

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence improved in February, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the country's economic recovery is gradually broadening to wider areas. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 44.3 in February, up from 43.3 in January. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa)