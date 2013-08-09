Japan consumer mood worsens in July

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence fell in July for a second consecutive month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, suggesting people are turning more cautious about the economy due to slow improvement in wages. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 43.6 in July, down from 44.3 in June. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Japan's Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of consumer sentiment, saying the pace of improvement is slowing. Last month the Cabinet Office said consumer confidence was improving.(Reporting by Stanley White)