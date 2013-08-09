FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan consumer mood worsens in July
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

Japan consumer mood worsens in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence fell
in July for a second consecutive month, a Cabinet Office survey
showed on Friday, suggesting people are turning more cautious
about the economy due to slow improvement in wages.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which 
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 43.6 in July, down from
44.3 in June.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    Japan's Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of consumer
sentiment, saying the pace of improvement is slowing. Last month
the Cabinet Office said consumer confidence was improving.(Reporting by Stanley White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.