FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan consumer mood improves in September
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 5:09 AM / 4 years ago

Japan consumer mood improves in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence rose
in September, posting the first gain in four months, a
government survey showed on Thursday, in a sign positive effects
from the government's reflationary policies are being sustained.
    The Cabinet Office, which compiles the report, said the
survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes
views on incomes and jobs, was 45.4 in September, up from 43.0
in the previous month.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
    The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on consumer
sentiment, saying it is in an improving trend. Previously it
said improvement was stalling.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.