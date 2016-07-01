FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan May core CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr
July 1, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Japan May core CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say estimate was for a fall, not gain, paragraph
2)
    TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to May.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in June from a year earlier,
versus a 0.5 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.

 (Reporting by Stanley White)

