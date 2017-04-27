(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's core consumer prices
rose 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.3 percent annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices fell 0.1 percent in March from a year ago.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier,
versus a 0.2 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)