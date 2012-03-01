FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan core CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr
March 1, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 6 years ago

Japan Jan core CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in January from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, a sign that weak demand and sluggish economic growth is keeping the country in deflation despite rises in energy costs.

The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, was slightly less than a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent fall and following a 0.1 percent drop in December.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.9 percent in January from a year earlier, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in February from a year earlier, after a 0.4 percent drop in January, and smaller than a market forecast for a 0.4 percent decline.

