FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan April core CPI rises 0.2 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

Japan April core CPI rises 0.2 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April from a year earlier, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, marking the third straight month of increases but still far from the central bank’s 1 percent inflation target.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, beat a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent rise.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier, more than a market forecast for a 0.6 percent decline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.