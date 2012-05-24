Japan April core CPI rises 0.2 pct year/year

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April from a year earlier, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, marking the third straight month of increases but still far from the central bank’s 1 percent inflation target.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, beat a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent rise.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier, more than a market forecast for a 0.6 percent decline.