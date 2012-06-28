FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May CPI falls 0.1 pct year/year
June 28, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan May CPI falls 0.1 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first drop in four months in a sign the central bank’s 1 percent inflation goal remains elusive.

The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a flat reading.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.6 percent in May from a year earlier, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier, roughly in line with a market forecast for a 0.7 percent decline.

