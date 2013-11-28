FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr in October
November 28, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Japan core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, hitting a fresh five-year high, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the economy is making steady progress in beating deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched a median market forecast, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier. It was the first rise since October 2008.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in November from a year earlier, exceeding a median forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

