FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Dec core CPI rises 1.3 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Dec core CPI rises 1.3 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier, the fastest pace in more than five years, adding to evidence the economy is making steady progress towards ending 15 years of grinding deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.2 percent increase, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

It followed a 1.2 percent year-on-year gain in November, and marked the fastest annual gain since 1.9 percent in October 2008, the data showed.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.7 percent in the year to December, matching a high hit in August 1998.

To view the full tables, click on

For more background, see PREVIEW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.