June 26, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan May core CPI up 3.4 pct yr/yr, fastest since 1982

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alert)

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the fastest since April 1982, as an increase in the national sales tax continued to boost prices, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile prices of fresh food but includes prices of oil products, matched the median estimate by economists. It followed a 3.2 percent rise in April.

The Bank of Japan has estimated that the sales tax hike - to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 - would add 1.7 percentage points to annual consumer inflation in April, and 2.0 points from the following month. The internal affairs ministry does not provide official estimates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
