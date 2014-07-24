FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June core CPI up 3.3 pct year/year
July 24, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Japan June core CPI up 3.3 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.3 percent in June from a year earlier as an increase in the national sales tax continued to boost prices, data from the internal affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile prices of fresh food but includes oil products, matched the median market forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 3.4 percent rise in May.

The Bank of Japan has estimated that the sales tax hike - to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 - would add 1.7 percentage points to the annual consumer inflation rate in April, and 2.0 points from the following month. The internal affairs ministry does not provide official estimates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

