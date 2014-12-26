FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Nov core CPI rises 2.7 pct yr/yr
December 26, 2014

RPT-Japan Nov core CPI rises 2.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median
estimate for a 2.7 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 2.1 percent in the year to November.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 2.3 percent in December from a year
earlier, versus a 2.3 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
    (For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

