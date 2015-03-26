FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb core CPI flat yr/yr excluding tax hike effect
March 26, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Feb core CPI flat yr/yr excluding tax hike effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer price index was flat in February compared with a year earlier when excluding the effect of last April’s sales tax hike, government data showed on Friday, the first time since May 2013 that it has stopped rising.

The data could keep the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease monetary policy further with inflation moving further away from the central bank’s 2 percent target.

For the full tables, go to the Internal Affairs ministry's website at: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)

