RPT-Japan Sept core CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan Sept core CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, was more than economists' median
estimate for a 0.2 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.9 percent in the year to September.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.2 percent in October from a year
earlier, versus a 0.1 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
    
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

