RPT-Japan Feb core CPI unchanged from previous year
March 24, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

RPT-Japan Feb core CPI unchanged from previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices
were unchanged in February from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists' median
estimate for a 0.1 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.8 percent in the year to February.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier,
versus a 0.2 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara)

