July 28, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Japan June core CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.5 pct in June from a year earlier, matching a decline last recorded in March 2013, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was lower than economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.4 percent in the year to June.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in July from a year earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

