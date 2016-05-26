FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan April core CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

RPT-Japan April core CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, was more than economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.7 percent in the year to April.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in May from a year earlier,
versus a 0.4 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
    
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) 
 (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
