a year ago
RPT-Japan July core CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

RPT-Japan July core CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.5 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, that compares with economists'
median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.3 percent in the year to July.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier,
versus a 0.3 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
