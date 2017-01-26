FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
RPT-Japan Dec core CPI falls 0.2 pct yr/yr
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 7 months ago

RPT-Japan Dec core CPI falls 0.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.2 percent in December from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.3 percent annual fall.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, was unchanged in the year to December.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in January from a year
earlier, versus a 0.4 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

