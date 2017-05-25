FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RPT-Japan April core CPI rises 0.3 pct yr/yr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-Japan April core CPI rises 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices were unchanged in April from a year ago.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier,
versus a 0.0 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
    
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.