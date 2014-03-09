FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan current account deficit widens to record
March 10, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Jan current account deficit widens to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a
record deficit in January, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed
on Monday, as a bulging trade deficit eats into the country's
balance of payments.
    The deficit stood at 1.589 trillion yen ($15.4 billion),
against economists' median estimate of a 1.4 trillion yen
deficit. It followed a 638.6 billion yen shortfall in the
previous month, which was the biggest amount in comparable data
going back to 1985.
    A weak yen and solid consumption before a planned sales tax
hike in April have driven imports, already elevated by strong
demand for fossil fuel to make up for nuclear energy lost since
the Fukushima crisis, causing a persistent trade deficit.For more background, please see PREVIEW

