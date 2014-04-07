FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan current account returns to surplus in February
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 3 years ago

Japan current account returns to surplus in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account balance
returned to a surplus in February for the first time in five
months, data showed on Tuesday, as exports to Asia picked up
pace and as income from overseas investments improved.
    The surplus stood at 612.7 billion yen ($5.94 billion),
Ministry of Finance data showed, compared with a median estimate
for a 628.0 billion yen surplus.
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
    For more background, please see PREVIEW 
 ($1 = 103.1250 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
