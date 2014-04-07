Japan current account returns to surplus in February

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account balance returned to a surplus in February for the first time in five months, data showed on Tuesday, as exports to Asia picked up pace and as income from overseas investments improved. The surplus stood at 612.7 billion yen ($5.94 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed, compared with a median estimate for a 628.0 billion yen surplus. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here For more background, please see PREVIEW ($1 = 103.1250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)