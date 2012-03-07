Japan Jan current account logs record deficit

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan logged a record current account deficit in January due to a gaping trade deficit as exports plunged on holiday-thinned Chinese demand while higher fuel costs and nuclear plant shutdowns after last year's earthquake pushed up energy imports. The deficit, the first since January 2009, stood at 437.3 billion yen ($5.41 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, bigger than a median forecast for 317.8 billion yen in a Reuters poll. It was the largest deficit under comparable data available since 1985 , surpassing the previous record of a 132.7 billion yen deficit in January 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis. Many analysts say January's current account deficit is likely to prove temporary as the month's plunge in exports was partly due to seasonal factors and the nation will continue to receive returns on its huge portfolios of investments abroad. Following are details of the current account balance, with economists' median forecast in parentheses: JAN DEC JAN YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance -437.3 (-317.8) +303.5 +547.2 Trade balance -1,381.6 -145.8 -399.4 Income balance +1,132.6 +700.5 +1,093.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)