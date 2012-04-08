FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb current account surplus falls 30.7 pct y/y
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 6 years

Japan Feb current account surplus falls 30.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
fell 30.7 percent in February from a year earlier but marked an
improvement from a rare deficit the previous month, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, as external demand stabilises and
helps the economy recover. 	
    The fall was smaller than the median forecast of a 32.5 pct
fall in a Reuters poll. 	
    The surplus stood at 1.1778 trillion yen ($14.30 billion) ,
a gainst a median forecast for 1.1485 t rillion yen, and followed
a deficit of 437.3 billion yen in January, which was the
largest-ever deficit.	
   Following are details of the current account balance, with
economists' median forecast in parentheses:   	

                     FEB                JAN   FEB YR BEFORE	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------	
  Current account 	
 balance         +1,177.8 (+1,148.5) -437.3   +1,700.8	
  Trade balance      +102.1           -1,381.6     +720.3	
  Income balance   +1,243.0           +1,132.6   +1,196.5	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------$1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)

