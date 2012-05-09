Japan March current account surplus falls 8.6 pct y/y

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus fell 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, a slower drop than in the previous month in a sign that exports improved. The surplus stood at 1.5894 trillion yen ($19.98 billion) , a gainst a median forecast for 1.4209 t rillion yen. Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in parentheses: MAR FEB MAR YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +1,589.4 (+1,420.9) +1,177.8 +1,738.6 Trade balance +4.2 +102.1 +236.8 Income balance +1,800.4 +1,243.0 +1,635.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)