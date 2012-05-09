FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March current account surplus falls 8.6 pct y/y
May 10, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan March current account surplus falls 8.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
fell 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Thursday, a slower drop than in the
previous month in a sign that exports improved. 	
    The surplus stood at 1.5894 trillion yen ($19.98 billion) ,
a gainst a median forecast for 1.4209 t rillion yen.	
    Following are details of the current account balance; 
    economists' median forecast is in parentheses:    	

                     MAR              FEB    MAR YR BEFORE
----------------------------------------------------------------	
Current account 	
balance          +1,589.4 (+1,420.9)  +1,177.8   +1,738.6      
Trade balance        +4.2               +102.1     +236.8      
Income balance   +1,800.4             +1,243.0   +1,635.9
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)

