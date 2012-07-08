FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan May current account surplus falls 62.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Japan May current account surplus falls 62.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
fell 62.6 percent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting that a sluggish
recovery in the nation's exports and worries over Europe's debt
troubles and China's slowing growth could weigh on the economy.
    The surplus stood at 215.1 billion yen ($2.70 billion) ,
a gainst a median forecast for 493.1 b illion yen.
    Following are details of the current account balance, with
economists' median forecast in parentheses:      

                      MAY                APRIL    MAY YR BEFORE 
     
----------------------------------------------------------------
       Current account 
 balance           +215.1 (+493.1) +333.8     +574.4      
  Trade balance       -848.2             -463.9     -771.3      
  Income balance    +1,273.7           +1,398.0   +1,442.4      
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5300 Japanese yen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.