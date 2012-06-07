FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April current account surplus -21.2 pct y/y
June 7, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan April current account surplus -21.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
unexpectedly fell 21.2 percent in April from a year earlier,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as slowing export
growth weighed on the country's balance of payments. 	
    The surplus stood at 333.8 billion yen ($4.2 billion),
against a median forecast for 450.3 billion yen.	
    Following are details of the current account balance;
economists' median forecast is in parentheses:	

                   APRIL               MAR    APRIL YR BEFORE	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
Current account	
balance            +333.8 (+450.3)    +1,589.4     +423.9      
Trade balance      -463.9                 +4.2     -412.0      
Income balance   +1,398.0             +1,800.4   +1,302.2      	
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen)

