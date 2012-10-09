FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug current account surplus +4.2 pct yr/yr
October 9, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Aug current account surplus +4.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose 4.2 percent in
August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, although the outlook
remains murky as a slowdown in the Chinese economy and Europe's debt crisis are hurting the
nation's exports. 
    The surplus stood at 454.7 billion yen ($5.82 billion), against a median forecast for 425.5
billion yen. The current account has been in a surplus for seven straight months.
    Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in
parentheses:

                      AUG               JULY    AUG YR BEFORE       
----------------------------------------------------------------
  Current account 
  balance            +454.7 (+425.5)    +625.4     +436.3      
  Trade balance      -644.5             -373.6     -690.3      
  Income balance   +1,389.0           +1,422.1   +1,353.5        
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 78.1600 Japanese yen)

