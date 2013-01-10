FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan logs first current account deficit in 10 months in Nov
January 10, 2013 / 11:55 PM / in 5 years

Japan logs first current account deficit in 10 months in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan logged a current account
deficit in November for the first time in 10 months, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Friday, as exports fell due to weak
global demand and energy imports increased.
    The deficit, the first since January 2012, stood at 222.4
billion yen ($2.5 billion). It was much bigger than the median
forecast for a 3.5 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll of
economists.
    The deficit in January last year, of 455.6 billion yen, was
the biggest in comparable data going back to 1985.($1 = 88.2000 Japanese yen)

