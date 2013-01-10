Japan logs first current account deficit in 10 months in Nov

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan logged a current account deficit in November for the first time in 10 months, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as exports fell due to weak global demand and energy imports increased. The deficit, the first since January 2012, stood at 222.4 billion yen ($2.5 billion). It was much bigger than the median forecast for a 3.5 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The deficit in January last year, of 455.6 billion yen, was the biggest in comparable data going back to 1985.($1 = 88.2000 Japanese yen)