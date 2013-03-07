FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan logs third monthly current account deficit in a row in January
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan logs third monthly current account deficit in a row in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan posted a third monthly
current account deficit in a row in January, the longest run of
deficits on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday,
as higher fuel costs and tepid exports pressured the trade
balance.
    The deficit came in at 364.8 billion yen ($3.85 billion),
less than the median forecast for a 626 billion yen deficit in a
Reuters poll of economists. It was the first time the nation
logged a current account deficit for three consecutive months
under comparable data available since 1985.($1 = 94.6650 Japanese yen)

