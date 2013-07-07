FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May current account surplus rises 58.1 pct y/y
July 8, 2013

Japan May current account surplus rises 58.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
rose 58.1 percent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, in a sign that recovering exports
and hefty gains from overseas investments helped the nation's
balance of payments.
    The rise compared with a median forecast by economists for a
77.9 percent increase.
    The surplus stood at 540.7 billion yen ($5.36 billion),
against a median forecast for 608.5 billion yen, and followed a
750 billion yen surplus in April.($1 = 100.9050 Japanese yen)

