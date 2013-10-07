Japan Aug current account surplus falls 63.7 pct y/y

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus fell 63.7 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, as a chronic trade deficit and a decline in income from investments overseas weighed on the country's balance of payments. The fall in the surplus compared with a median estimate for a 23.4 percent annual increase. The surplus stood at 161.5 billion yen ($1.66 billion), versus the median forecast for a 549.0 billion yen surplus.($1 = 97.0350 Japanese yen)