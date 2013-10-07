FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug current account surplus falls 63.7 pct y/y
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Aug current account surplus falls 63.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus
fell 63.7 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Tuesday, as a chronic trade deficit and a
decline in income from investments overseas weighed on the
country's balance of payments.
    The fall in the surplus compared with a median estimate for
a 23.4 percent annual increase. 
    The surplus stood at 161.5 billion yen ($1.66 billion),
versus the median forecast for a 549.0 billion yen surplus.($1 = 97.0350 Japanese yen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
