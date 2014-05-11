FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March current account surplus less than expected 116.4 bln yen
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan March current account surplus less than expected 116.4 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's current account balance
logged a less-than-expected surplus in March, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, due to weak demand for Japanese
exports and rising imports of fossil fuels.
    The surplus stood at 116.4 billion yen ($1.14 billion),
against a median forecast for 305.0 billion yen. It was the
second monthly surplus in a row but was down sharply from the
prior month's 612.7 billion yen.
    For more background, please see PREVIEW 
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
 ($1 = 101.7100 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.