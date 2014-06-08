Japan April current account surplus less-than-expected 187.4 bln yen

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a lower-than-expected surplus in April, government data showed on Monday, as income gains from overseas investments narrowed and the trade deficit widened. The surplus stood at 187.4 billion yen ($1.83 billion), against a median forecast for 322.5 billion yen. It was the third consecutive month of surpluses, the Ministry of Finance data showed. The figure followed the prior month's surplus of 116.4 billion yen, and was down 76.1 percent compared with April last year. For the full tables, see the MOF website at: here ($1 = 102.5800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)