Japan April current account surplus less-than-expected 187.4 bln yen
June 9, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan April current account surplus less-than-expected 187.4 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a
lower-than-expected surplus in April, government data showed on
Monday, as income gains from overseas investments narrowed and
the trade deficit widened.
    The surplus stood at 187.4 billion yen ($1.83 billion),
against a median forecast for 322.5 billion yen. It was the
third consecutive month of surpluses, the Ministry of Finance
data showed.
    The figure followed the prior month's surplus of 116.4
billion yen, and was down 76.1 percent compared with April last
year.
    For the full tables, see the MOF website at:
here
 ($1 = 102.5800 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

