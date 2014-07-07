Japan May current account surplus 522.8 bln yen, above forecast

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a higher-than-expected surplus in May as the trade deficit narrowed, government data showed on Tuesday. The surplus stood at 522.8 billion yen ($5.14 billion), against a median forecast for a 403.6 billion yen surplus. It was the fourth consecutive month of surpluses, finance ministry data showed. In April, the surplus stood at 187.4 billion yen. For background, see this PREVIEW For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 101.8100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)