Japan May current account surplus 522.8 bln yen, above forecast
July 7, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan May current account surplus 522.8 bln yen, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a
higher-than-expected surplus in May as the trade deficit
narrowed, government data showed on Tuesday.
    The surplus stood at 522.8 billion yen ($5.14 billion),
against a median forecast for a 403.6 billion yen surplus. It
was the fourth consecutive month of surpluses, finance ministry
data showed.
    In April, the surplus stood at 187.4 billion yen.
    For background, see this PREVIEW 
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
($1 = 101.8100 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
