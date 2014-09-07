FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July current account swings back to black
September 7, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan July current account swings back to black

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account swung back
into the black in July, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Monday, reflecting higher earnings on overseas investments.
    The surplus stood at 416.7 billion yen ($3.96 billion),
compared with economists' forecast for 444.2 billion yen. That
followed a shortfall of 399.1 billion yen in June, which marked
the first deficit in five months.
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website here
($1 dollar = 105.1800 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

