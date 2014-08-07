Japan June current account swings to deficit as income surplus shrinks

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account swung to a deficit in June for the first time in five months, government data showed on Friday, due to a decline in earnings on overseas investments. The deficit stood at 399.1 billion yen ($3.9 billion), against the median estimate of a 324.3 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. In May, the current account balance stood at a surplus of 522.8 billion yen. The surplus in Japan's income balance fell 37.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 418.2 billion yen due to lower earnings and dividends from overseas investments, the data showed. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here (1 US dollar = 102.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)