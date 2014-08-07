FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June current account swings to deficit as income surplus shrinks
August 8, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan June current account swings to deficit as income surplus shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account swung to a
deficit in June for the first time in five months, government
data showed on Friday, due to a decline in earnings on overseas
investments.
    The deficit stood at 399.1 billion yen ($3.9 billion),
against the median estimate of a 324.3 billion yen deficit in a
Reuters poll of economists.
    In May, the current account balance stood at a surplus of
522.8 billion yen.
    The surplus in Japan's income balance fell 37.7 percent in
June from a year earlier to 418.2 billion yen due to lower
earnings and dividends from overseas investments, the data
showed.
    
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
(1 US dollar = 102.1000 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
