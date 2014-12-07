Japan Oct current account surplus 833.4 bln yen

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account recorded a surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments. The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen ($6.85 billion), against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a Reuters poll. In the same period a year earlier, the current account logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here (1 US dollar = 121.6600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)