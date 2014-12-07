FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct current account surplus 833.4 bln yen
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
December 7, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Oct current account surplus 833.4 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's current account recorded a
surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from
investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments.
    The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen ($6.85 billion),
against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a
Reuters poll.
    In the same period a year earlier, the current account
logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen.
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
(1 US dollar = 121.6600 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
