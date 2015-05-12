FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March current account surplus 2.8 trln yen - MOF
May 12, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan March current account surplus 2.8 trln yen - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's current account logged a
surplus for the ninth straight month in March, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen boosted income
from overseas investments and falling oil prices helped the
trade balance swing to a surplus.
    The current account surplus stood at 2.795 trillion yen
($23.33 billion), against a median forecast for 2.06 trillion
yen surplus.
    For more background, see this PREVIEW 
    For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
($1 = 119.8200 yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
