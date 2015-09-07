Japan July current account surplus 1.8 trln yen -MOF

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's balance of payments logged a 13th straight month of surplus in July helped by a narrowing trade deficit and rising income from overseas investment, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday. The current account surplus stood at 1.809 trillion yen ($15.14 billion), versus economists' median forecast for 1.715 trillion yen in a Reuters poll, it showed. For the full tables, see the ministry's website: here ($1 = 119.4500 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)