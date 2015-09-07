FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July current account surplus 1.8 trln yen -MOF
September 8, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

Japan July current account surplus 1.8 trln yen -MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's balance of payments logged
a 13th straight month of surplus in July helped by a narrowing
trade deficit and rising income from overseas investment,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.
    The current account surplus stood at 1.809 trillion yen 
($15.14 billion), versus economists' median forecast for 1.715
trillion yen in a Reuters poll, it showed.
    For the full tables, see the ministry's website:     
    here
($1 = 119.4500 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

