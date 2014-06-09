FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan c/a data shows biggest trade deficit for month of April
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Japan c/a data shows biggest trade deficit for month of April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan logged its biggest trade deficit for the month of April as imports of fuel and electronics parts outpaced shipments of cars, leading to a smaller-than-expected current account surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The trade deficit stood at 780.4 billion yen ($7.61 billion) in April, up 10.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The current account came to a surplus of 187.4 billion yen, undershooting a median forecast for 322.5 billion yen as trade shortfalls widened and income gains narrowed.

The current account data also showed that the travel balance swung to a surplus of 17.7 billion yen, the first surplus since July 1970 as foreign visitors outnumbered Japanese travellers abroad.

$1 = 102.5600 Japanese Yen Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.