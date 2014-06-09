Japan c/a data shows biggest trade deficit for month of April

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan logged its biggest trade deficit for the month of April as imports of fuel and electronics parts outpaced shipments of cars, leading to a smaller-than-expected current account surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The trade deficit stood at 780.4 billion yen ($7.61 billion) in April, up 10.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The current account came to a surplus of 187.4 billion yen, undershooting a median forecast for 322.5 billion yen as trade shortfalls widened and income gains narrowed.

The current account data also showed that the travel balance swung to a surplus of 17.7 billion yen, the first surplus since July 1970 as foreign visitors outnumbered Japanese travellers abroad.