FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan MOF advisers call Cabinet Office fiscal plan unrealistic-draft
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Japan MOF advisers call Cabinet Office fiscal plan unrealistic-draft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Advisers to Japan’s Finance Ministry have called Cabinet Office assumptions about future increases in healthcare spending unrealistic and said they weaken the political will to cut fiscal spending, a draft document seen on Tuesday showed.

The document, reviewed by Reuters, offers a rare glimpse into divisions within Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government over how to bring Japan’s outsized public debt under control.

The Finance Ministry draft also accuses Cabinet Office advisers of a “misunderstanding” in their assumption that Japan can easily lower its debt-to-GDP ratio because interest rates will remain extremely low for years.

The Cabinet Office last week laid out a plan to shift fiscal policy away from spending cuts and focus more on stimulating growth to boost tax revenue and lower outstanding debt.

The plan could make it even less likely that the government would cut spending, which has put it on a collision course with members of the Finance Ministry who favour fiscal austerity.

Japan’s debt burden is the heaviest in the developed world, at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion dollar economy. The government is scheduled to present a final version of a plan to lower public debt next month. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.