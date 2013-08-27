REFILE-Japan MOF to seek record debt-servicing costs in FY2014/15 -document

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Finance Ministry will request a record 25.3 trillion yen ($257 billion) in debt-servicing costs under its fiscal 2014/15 budget, up 13.7 percent from the amount set aside for this year, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The decision, aimed at guarding against any future rise in long-term interest rates, underscores the increasing cost Japan must pay to finance its massive public debt.

The country’s debt is double the size of its $5 trillion economy and is the biggest among major industrialised nations.