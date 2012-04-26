FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March CPI +0.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Japan March CPI +0.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier due to higher energy costs, but analysts say the country’s escape from deflation is years away.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, beat a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent gain and followed a 0.1 percent rise in February, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.5 percent in March from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier, after a 0.3 percent drop in March and bigger than a market forecast for a 0.4 percent decline.

To view the full tables, click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.