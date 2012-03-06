FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 160 mln euros of EFSF bills - MOF
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 6 years

Japan buys 160 mln euros of EFSF bills - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan bought 160 million euros ($212 million) of three-month bills sold by the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), in an auction on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said.

That accounts for less than 5 percent of the 3.4427 billion euros of three month bills the EFSF sold in the auction, which had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.0.

Japan has said it will continue to buy EFSF bonds by tapping liquid euro assets in its foreign reserves providing that Europe works to resolve the region’s debt crisis.

Japan has bought about 3.9 billion euros of the total 28 billion euros of bonds sold by the Luxembourg-based EFSF.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.